Senators introduce resolution to honor victorious Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 wake

FILE - Chiefs parade
FILE - Chiefs parade(kctv)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senators from Kansas and Missouri have introduced a resolution that honors the Kansas City Chiefs for the team’s Super Bowl 57 victory.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14, that he joined Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Erick Schmitt (R-Mo.) to introduce a Senate resolution to congratulate the Kansas City Chiefs on another historic Super Bowl win.

“For the second time in four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions,” Moran said. “Coach Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce cemented their Hall of Fame careers with another incredible season and Super Bowl victory. I also want to acknowledge Clark Hunt for running an exceptional organization and building the foundation for this remarkable team. Chiefs Kingdom has the best fans in the NFL, and I look forward to the fan base growing even bigger as the Chiefs continue their dynasty for many years to come. One thing is for certain, never count out the Chiefs.”

Both Missouri Senators commended the team on a great game and mentioned a bright future. Marshall noted that Kansans also congratulate the Kansas City, Mo., team on a job well done.

“How about those Chiefs! Celebrating victories like this with family and friends is truly what makes sports so great,” Marshall said. “Kansans are once again tremendously proud of this team, and congratulations to all the players, coaches, support staff and team management on delivering this franchise it’s second championship in the last four seasons!”

To read the full text of the resolution, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
Man convicted in fatal towing accident
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
FILE
Sites in Kansas deemed hazardous among $1 billion cleanup effort
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly attends Super Bowl 57 to watch the Chiefs bring home their second...
Kansas leaders congratulate Chiefs on Super Bowl 57 victory

Latest News

A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
Going to the Chiefs parade Wednesday? Here’s what you need to know.
Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
‘I love you, big guy’: Watch the Kelce brothers embrace after the Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass...
Mahomes’ second title adds to Hall of Fame résumé
Recap of Super Bowl 57
Postgame recap: Chiefs earn second ring in four years