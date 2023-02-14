Residents warned to stay away from Marais des Cygnes River

FILE
FILE(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents near Osawatomie have been warned not to come in contact with the Marais des Cygnes River until testing has been completed due to possible contamination.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Monday, Feb. 13, that it has issued a stream advisory for the Marais des Cygnes River near Osawatomie.

KDHE officials indicated that the advisory was issued due to an ongoing inflow and infiltration issue near the City of Osawatomie’s wastewater treatment plant. There is a potential for elevated bacteria and contaminants in the stream.

If residents live or have activities near the Marais des Cygnes, they should not enter it or allow children or pets to do so.

The KDHE said it will rescind the advisory once flow recede and bacteria testing shows secondary contact has been deemed safe.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
Man convicted in fatal towing accident
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location
FILE
Sites in Kansas deemed hazardous among $1 billion cleanup effort
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly attends Super Bowl 57 to watch the Chiefs bring home their second...
Kansas leaders congratulate Chiefs on Super Bowl 57 victory

Latest News

Vegetables and bite-size desserts are a couple tricks to keep big game snacking a little...
Develop game plan to keep from fumbling diet during big game
Bite-size options using healthier ingredients can help you save calories during your Big Game...
Develop game plan to keep from fumbling diet during big game
Manhattan welcomed its first baby at 2:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023 at Ascension Via Christi.
Ascension Via Christi Manhattan honored for excellence in newborn screening
FILE
Legislation to expand Medicaid access in Kansas introduced in House, Senate