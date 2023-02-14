Residents warned to stay away from Marais des Cygnes River

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents near Osawatomie have been warned not to come in contact with the Marais des Cygnes River until testing has been completed due to possible contamination.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Monday, Feb. 13, that it has issued a stream advisory for the Marais des Cygnes River near Osawatomie.

KDHE officials indicated that the advisory was issued due to an ongoing inflow and infiltration issue near the City of Osawatomie’s wastewater treatment plant. There is a potential for elevated bacteria and contaminants in the stream.

If residents live or have activities near the Marais des Cygnes, they should not enter it or allow children or pets to do so.

The KDHE said it will rescind the advisory once flow recede and bacteria testing shows secondary contact has been deemed safe.

