Postgame recap: Chiefs earn second ring in four years

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - The doubters of this Chiefs team after losing Tyreek Hill to begin the 2022 season are feeling a lot different six months later.

“I was proud because I talked a little bit, but it was everybody, it wasn’t only me talking in there,” Patrick Mahomes said. “We just challenged everybody man to leave everything out there. I don’t want to say we played tight in the first half, but you didn’t see that same joy we’ve played with. I just wanted guys to know that everything you worked for is for this moment, you have to enjoy this moment. You can’t let the moment over take you.”

Despite another injury scare just before the half with Mahomes’ ankle, this team did no panic.

“We were right there. I don’t really have to motivate these guys to much,” Andy Reid said. “They’re very motivated to do well and we we were down 10 points it’s not that much.”

Winning one Super Bowl is a great accomplishment yes, but how about winning two?

“It’s hard man, it really hasn’t sank in yet. I appreciate it because of the failures,” Mahomes said, “The failures of losing a Super Bowl and losing the AFC Championship game and it gives you a greater appreciation of standing here as a champion.”

Travis Kelce who broke records all year long and cementing his playoff legacy, it’s special. Not only that, playing against his brother Jason.

“Being here with the guys we did with, the coaches we did it with, through all of the adversity, there is nothing I can really say to explain how I’m feeling right now,” Kelce said.

Frank Clark is another guy that adds to his trophy collection and been through that failure too. He said you can’t waste these opportunities.

“It’s very emotional. This one means more though because of the role, it wasn’t the best,” Clark said.

And, with a lot of rookies and one of the youngest teams in the NFL this season, the young faces didn’t seem to be bothered on the biggest stage.

“My hat goes off to them. It is a tough thing to do in this league man. These are the best players in the world right here and I felt like it these were the best two teams,” Reid said.

