One booked after woman’s car intentionally damaged, gun fired in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly intentionally damaged a woman’s car and fired a gun into the air.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, officials were called to the 5800 block of SW 28th St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as Adam J. Zwiesler, 37, of Topeka, had gotten into an argument with a woman. He then damaged her vehicle and fired a gun into the air.

Officials said they arrested Zwiesler and booked him into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the discharge of a firearm in the city and criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.