New report finds Kansas among states that are least sinful

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that while Kansas may be one of the states with the highest population of those addicted to gambling, it is still among the least sinful states.

Every state has its virtues and vices and with gambling addiction costing $5 billion per year and smoking costing $300 billion, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Feb. 14, that it has released its report on 2023′s Most Sinful States.

To find which states had the most moral growing to do, WalletHub said it compared all 50 based on seven sinful behaviors - anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Kansas ranked 29th overall with a total score of 39.07. The Sunflower State ranked 28th for anger and hatred, 9th for jealousy, 24th for excesses and vices, 44th for greed, 28th for lust, 30th for vanity and 29th for laziness.

The most sinful state in the region was found to be Oklahoma, which came in at 13th overall with a total score of 47.05. It ranked 15th for anger and hatred, 28th for jealousy, 17th for excesses and vices, 3rd for greed, 13th for lust, 36th for vanity and 5th for laziness.

To the west, Colorado came in at 17th overall with a total score of 45.44. It ranked 19th for anger and hatred, 2nd for jealousy, 21st for excesses and vices, 29th for greed, 30th for lust, 14th for vanity and 49th for laziness.

To the east, Missouri ranked 23rd overall with a total score of 43.24. It ranked 8th for anger and hatred, 23rd for jealousy, 7th for excesses and vices, 30th for greed, 21st for lust, 22nd for vanity and 26th for laziness.

Lastly, Nebraska was found to be the most moral state in the region and ranked 42nd overall with a total score of 31.73. It ranked 33rd for anger and hatred, 42nd for jealousy, 22nd for excesses and vices, 31st for greed, 35th for lust, 33rd for vanity and 44th for laziness.

The report also found that Colorado had the third-most thefts per capita while Oklahoma had the second least excessive drinking problems. Kansas tied with New Jersey for the state with the third highest share of the population with a gambling disorder. Lastly, Colorado had the lowest percentage of adults who do not exercise.

The report indicated that the most sinful states are:

Nevada California Louisiana Florida Pennsylvania

The least sinful states are:

Wyoming Idaho New Hampshire Vermont Iowa

