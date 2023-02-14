Manhattan man behind bars after allegedly biting another’s face, fighting officers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he allegedly bit another man’s face and attempted to fight off arresting officers.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, officials were called to the 200 block of N. 9th St. in Manhattan with reports of a fight.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 24-year-old man who reported that a 40-year-old suspect, identified as Wendell Parrish, 40, of Manhattan, had slapped him and then bit him in the face.

As officials said they attempted to arrest Parrish, he physically resisted and attempted to fight officers off. He was eventually apprehended.

Parrish was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on battery, battery on law enforcement and interference with law enforcement. He remains behind bars on a $7,000 bond.

