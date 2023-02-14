Lost cat found 1,400 miles away in Prairie Village
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Ks. (KCTV) - A cat missing from Miami, FL, was found this week by a resident in Prairie Village, over 1,400 miles away from the lost feline’s home.
The orange tabby cat had been missing for two years. After the cat was found in Prairie Village, animal control scanned her microchip and contacted the Miami owner. They are working on reuniting the cat with her owner.
It’s unclear how the animal came to be in our area.
