Kansas Supreme Court reappoints and adds members

District Judge Mary Christopher of the 3rd Judicial District (Shawnee County) was named one of the two new members of the Kansas Supreme Court.(Shawnee County District Court)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There has been some movement among the Kansas Supreme Court’s membership.

The Kansas Supreme Court announced on February 13 that they have appointed two new members and reappointed one member to the Board of Examiners of Court Reporters.

Please see the updates below:

All will serve through June 30, 2025.

