Kansas Supreme Court reappoints and adds members
Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There has been some movement among the Kansas Supreme Court’s membership.
The Kansas Supreme Court announced on February 13 that they have appointed two new members and reappointed one member to the Board of Examiners of Court Reporters.
Please see the updates below:
- Kai Mann, Topeka, assistant appellate defender
- District Judge Mary Christopher, 3rd Judicial District (Shawnee County)
- Sharon Cahill, court reporter, 29th Judicial District (Wyandotte County), was reappointed.
All will serve through June 30, 2025.
