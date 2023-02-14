Kansas Senators introduce bill to curb spread of misinformation about abortions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Senators in the Kansas Statehouse have introduced a bill that would remove provisions that require healthcare providers to spread misinformation about abortions.

Kansas Senators Tom Holland (D-Baldwin City) and Marci Francisco (D-Lawrence) introduced Senate Bill 206 - the Medical Autonomy/Accessibility and Truth Act - on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The pair said the bill would remove intentional misinformation inserted into a statute meant to mislead patients and undermine their right to make healthcare decisions for themselves.

In 2019, the Senators noted that the Kansas Supreme Court made it clear that the state constitution guarantees every Kansan the right to bodily autonomy. Kansans were then given a choice in 2022 - to keep that right intact or allow politicians control over private health decisions. With an 18-point margin and an unprecedented election turnout, in August, Kansans affirmed that they strongly oppose government interference in personal healthcare decisions.

“A large and diverse group of Kansans – conservative, moderate, and liberal – came together to reject this transparent attempt at government overreach,” Holland said. “Throughout the constitutional amendment campaign, proponents lied and tried to manipulate voters into giving them total control over Kansas women. We saw their tactics for what they were, and now it’s time to remove similarly insidious lies from our statute books.”

The pair indicated that the legislation would not remove any of the regulations that many Kansans support. However, it would remove mandates that require doctors to hide the truth from patients.

The Senators said that the current state statute requires doctors to disclose the “risk of premature birth in future pregnancies, risk of breast cancer and risks to the woman’s reproductive health” as a result of abortion. However, abortions have few complications and studies show there are far fewer risks to a woman’s health than there are from childbirth.

The pair even noted that the National Cancer Institute, the American Cancer Society and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have all disproven a link between abortion and breast cancer. They also said there is no link between safe abortions and the ability to get pregnant in the future.

Holland and Francisco also said the bill would remove a regulation on private employee and employer-provided insurance policies that prohibits abortion coverage. They said neither insurance policy is paid for by state or federal taxpayer funds. The law allows the purchase of a separate “abortion rider,” which is not available from any private insurance company in the Sunflower State.

The Senators said this leaves Kansas families without essential reproductive health coverage under the insurance plans that they fund.

The pair indicated that groups have already spread misinformation about the bill. On Saturday, Kansans for Life sent an email that inaccurately claimed the bill would “remove all existing pro-life laws, legalize abortions up to birth, and pay for them with our tax dollars.” However, the bill does not address gestational limits at all and changes the statute only on restrictions on private funds.

“The provisions we are striking with this bill are attempts to undermine Kansans’ right to bodily autonomy by willfully forcing blatant misinformation into a healthcare environment,” Francisco said. “The people of Kansas resoundingly said that a woman has a right to make healthcare decisions on her own. She should also be able to purchase insurance to cover all of that health care. It’s clearly government overreach when insurance companies are prevented from offering coverage for critical reproductive health care.”

On Thursday, the bill was referred to the Committee on Public Health and Welfare. The bill is still young in its legislative life and hearings and a vote are expected later this session.

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

