Kansas KidWind Challenge sees record-breaking number of participants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2023, the Kansas KidWind Challenge will welcome a record-breaking number of participants to put their self-made wind turbines to the test.

As the amount of wind energy produced in Kansas grows, the Kansas Corporation Commission says so too does the number of students who participate in the Kansas KidWind Challenge. The annual event has grown from one regional challenge in 2016 to six in 2022.

The KCC noted that 2023′s competition promises to be bigger than ever with 96 teams from 55 schools will compete. In 2022, only 56 teams from 26 schools competed.

The Commission indicated that the challenge begins on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 9 a.m. with two regional competitions in western Kansas. The first will be held in Dodge City at USD 443. The second challenge this week will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. in Okaley at the Northwest Kansas Education Services Center.

KCC said four more regional events are slated to be held in Overland Park, Hutchinson, Manhattan and Burlington before the top two teams in each age group advance to the state finals scheduled for March 25 in Topeka. State winners will then proceed to the national competition to be held May 14 - 17 in Boulder, Colo.

The Commission noted that three Kansas teams earned national titles in 2022.

To participate in the challenge, the KCC said student teams work together to design, build and test a wind turbine with materials of their choice. Each turbine is put to the test in a wind tunnel and scores are based on that performance, a knowledge quiz, a presentation to judges and an instant challenge. Students in 4th through 12th grade are eligible.

