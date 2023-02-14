Kansas City woman behind bars after stolen car found in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman remains behind bars after officials in Topeka spotted a car that had been reported stolen.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, officers had been on patrol when they found a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Kansas City.

As officials attempted to stop the stolen car, they said the driver, later identified as Olivia M. Downing, 32, of Kansas City, attempted to speed away.

However, TPD said the stolen vehicle was later found and Downing was arrested.

Downing was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of stolen property, interference with law enforcement and endangering a child. She remains behind bars with no bond listed.

