K-State in search of rural veterinarian hopefuls for immersive summer program

FILE
FILE(KEYC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Calling all rural veterinarian hopefuls, K-State is in search of applicants for its immersive summer rural veterinary medicine program.

Kansas State University announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14, that the College of Veterinary Medicine is in search of applicants for its Summer Program for Aspiring Rural Kansans - SPARK - veterinary experience.

K-State noted that SPARK creates connections between aspiring veterinarians and practices in rural communities throughout the Sunflower State. During the weeklong experience, it said participants will shadow veterinarians in rural communities to gain exposure to the demands and rewards of rural practices.

The University indicated that participants will also be given consultation sessions to gain experience on how to create a competitive application for a selective Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree program.

K-State said applicants will have a strong interest in practicing veterinary medicine in a rural community, intend to apply for admission to a D.V.M. program during the 2023-24 cycle and are within five years of attaining a veterinary medicine degree. Applicants outside of this criteria are also welcome to apply.

The University noted that the goal of the program is to generate long-term interest in a career in rural veterinary medicine and support participants through the process of applying to professional programs.

The application deadline is at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 31. Applicants will be notified of decisions via email by Friday, April 7.

To apply, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
Man convicted in fatal towing accident
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location
FILE
Sites in Kansas deemed hazardous among $1 billion cleanup effort
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly attends Super Bowl 57 to watch the Chiefs bring home their second...
Kansas leaders congratulate Chiefs on Super Bowl 57 victory

Latest News

FILE
After teen allegedly stabs Manhattan man, officials open investigation
FILE - Kansas KidWind Challenge
Kansas KidWind Challenge sees record-breaking number of participants
FILE
Kansas Senators introduce bill to curb spread of misinformation about abortions
Valentine's Day Gifts & Treats: The Sweet Granada in Emporia
Valentine's Day Gifts & Treats: The Sweet Granada in Emporia