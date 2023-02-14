K-State in search of rural veterinarian hopefuls for immersive summer program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Calling all rural veterinarian hopefuls, K-State is in search of applicants for its immersive summer rural veterinary medicine program.

Kansas State University announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14, that the College of Veterinary Medicine is in search of applicants for its Summer Program for Aspiring Rural Kansans - SPARK - veterinary experience.

K-State noted that SPARK creates connections between aspiring veterinarians and practices in rural communities throughout the Sunflower State. During the weeklong experience, it said participants will shadow veterinarians in rural communities to gain exposure to the demands and rewards of rural practices.

The University indicated that participants will also be given consultation sessions to gain experience on how to create a competitive application for a selective Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree program.

K-State said applicants will have a strong interest in practicing veterinary medicine in a rural community, intend to apply for admission to a D.V.M. program during the 2023-24 cycle and are within five years of attaining a veterinary medicine degree. Applicants outside of this criteria are also welcome to apply.

The University noted that the goal of the program is to generate long-term interest in a career in rural veterinary medicine and support participants through the process of applying to professional programs.

The application deadline is at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 31. Applicants will be notified of decisions via email by Friday, April 7.

To apply, click HERE.

