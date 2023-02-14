Jury selection begins for man accused in Topeka murder

Jon Ewing was arrested and booked into jail in connection with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday...
Jon Ewing was arrested and booked into jail in connection with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday morning.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jury selection got underway Monday in the murder trial of Jon Ewing.

Ewing, 62, is accused in the April 2021 death of Deborah Stephens, 58.

Authorities say Stephens was hit with several objects, including an ax. According to an affidavit, the killing was caught on her home security camera at Coachlight South mobile home park.

Ewing faces charges including first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and criminal threat. According to court records, prosecutors stated, if Ewing is found guilty, they intend to argue for a more severe sentence.

Ewing remains at the Shawnee Co. Jail on a $1 million bond.

