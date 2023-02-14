‘I love you, big guy’: Watch the Kelce brothers' exchange after the Super Bowl

Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.(Matt York | AP Photo/Matt York)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Super Bowl was the Kelce brothers pitted against each other.

All-Pros Jason and Travis made history as the first set of siblings to face off in the NFL’s championship game.

Travis Kelce got the better of his older brother in the Chiefs 38-35 win over Philadelphia. And the emotions flowed when the two met at midfield after the clock read zeroes.

“This was the happiest year of my life, man,” Kelce told reporters after the game. “Both off the field, on the field -- to see my family get all this glory and all its flowers, my mom be the center of attention on the jumbotron before the game on the biggest stage -- being able to get closer with my brother throughout the season, and then meet him at the mountaintop it’s the best feeling in the world.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
Man convicted in fatal towing accident
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
FILE
Sites in Kansas deemed hazardous among $1 billion cleanup effort
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly attends Super Bowl 57 to watch the Chiefs bring home their second...
Kansas leaders congratulate Chiefs on Super Bowl 57 victory

Latest News

School bus crash
Car, school bus collide Tuesday morning in central Topeka
Wetmore school closing
Wetmore Academic Center to close at end of school year
Car, school bus collision
Car, school bus collide Tuesday morning in central Topeka
Early-morning Central-Topeka fire
Early-morning Central Topeka fire found to be intentionally set
Midday in Kansas