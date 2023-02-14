House Committee passes resolution to establish term limits for Congress

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas House Committee has passed a resolution that would start the process to add an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to limit the term limits of U.S. Senators and Representatives.

U.S. Term Limits, a national organization focused on establishing term limits for U.S. Congressional leaders, announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14, that the Kansas House Committee on Federal and State Affairs has passed a resolution that calls for the states to propose congressional term limits.

On Tuesday, the Committee voted 13 - 9 to pass House Concurrent Resolution 5005 for a House vote.

“I’m excited to see HCR5005 being worked. It’s baffling that people deny the role of the states in recommending constitutional amendments,” said Representative Bill Sutton (R-Gardner). “I see it as our obligation.”

The organization noted that the resolution has the bipartisan support of nearly 50 state lawmakers that have signed a pledge to back the effort.

A recent poll by RMG Research found that 83% of voters approve of an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would place term limits on both U.S. Senators and Representatives. A majority also said Congressional leaders remain in power for too long and they would support lawmakers who help advance congressional term limits.

Once the resolution passes both the Kansas House and Senate, the organization indicated that Kansas will be among the first states to file an application for states to convene to propose term limits on the U.S. Congress. When 34 legislatures pass similar resolutions and the amendment is approved, it is required to be ratified by 38 states to become part of the Constitution.

The resolution was introduced in late January and a hearing was held on Feb. 8. Original sponsors include Reps. Sutton, Carrie Barth (R-Baldwin City), Brian Bergkamp (R-Wichita), Ron Bryce (R-Coffeyville) and Speaker Pro Tem Blake Carpenter (R-Derby).

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.