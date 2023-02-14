Fresh off second title, Andy Reid outlines Chiefs’ plan to defend Super Bowl crown

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After the confetti settles and Wednesday’s parade wraps, the Chiefs will immediately begin targeting their next Super Bowl title.

Head coach Andy Reid met with the media Tuesday for the first time since touching down in Kansas City with another Lombardi trophy in tow.

His first stop? Pizza 51.

“I got a mushroom and sausage pizza and a salad just to make my chubbiness feel good,” he laughed.

Now, it’s right back to work.

“The season’s over. One team is happy, and we’re fortunate enough to be that team,” Reid said. “Think of the hard work that went into that, take some time off, then get back into it.”

The Chiefs held a meeting today to go over plans for the offseason. Players will meet individually with their coaches over the next few days.

“If you don’t know your strengths and weaknesses, make sure you and your coach talk about it and so you have something you can go out there and attack -  knowing that these coaches in the National Football League are gonna be studying every move that you made this past season, and they’re gonna come up with answers,” Reid said.

After the parade, Reid says his staff will get started right away on scheme and player evaluations.

“You can talk about defending it, but the thing that drives me is the day-to-day process,” Reid said. “It’s one thing to talk about it, it’s another thing to get in and do it. That drives me. I like to test myself that way, and I like to have players around me who do the same thing.”

Another piece of good news heading into the off-season: Reid believes Mahomes will be ready in time for OTAs as he continues to rehab his ankle.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

