Former police chief instructs new Washburn Tech law enforcement course

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new class opens at the Washburn Institute of Technology to offer additional, custom training for law enforcement officers and the instructor is the former Topeka Police Chief and City Manager, Bill Cochran.

Washburn’s new “Critical Issues Impacting Law Enforcement” course will look at the past and future critical issues officers will face with more classes about criminal investigations, recruitment, and more. Five critical issues the course reviewed Tuesday include maintaining adequate staffing, changing public sentiment toward police and traditional policing practices, ongoing effects of COVID, an increase in the level and threats of violence, and unaddressed internal agency vulnerabilities.

“The primary focus of the institute is to provide high-quality custom training that agencies can adjust to whatever they need,” said Cochran. “When we talk with smaller agencies, some of the big hurdles they face are the budgets and cost of training and then if you are an agency with five or six — 10 officers, you really can’t afford to have somebody gone for an extended period of time for training. So, one of the main focuses of this is being able to gear and develop training that fits their needs and whatever they see that their officers need. With that being said, we also cater to the larger agencies as well, so we will have some set curriculums — like in March, at the end of March, we are going to roll out a “hiring, recruiting, and background investigating” course for law enforcement, then we are going to have a criminal investigations class for roadside officers and new detectives, and then we are going to be doing the supervisors’ class and those are all before the summer, and then when we get ready to roll it out in July we will have a whole curriculum and everything set.”

Cochran also wanted to explain further that the area law enforcement agencies do offer excellent training programs for its officers but the course is just another option for officers to consider.

“The Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office have robust training programs,” said Cochran. “They are really great. What this is, is just another avenue that they can pick up additional training or if they see something specific that they want.”

Another aspect of the courses’ curriculum is maintaining the well-being of its officers, and how to cope with society’s current struggles because Cochran said that by keeping a good officer’s mental and physical well-being healthy — the community will be healthy.

“The biggest ones are recruitment and recruiting officers into the profession and then also officer well-being,” said Cochran. “How officers are coping with everything that is going on in the world and how we maintain the health and safety of those officers cause if we have good, healthy officers, we will have good healthy communities.”

Here is the class schedule:

February 12: 2022 Review & Look Ahead to 2023

February 28: Public’s Perception of Lawlessness

March 8: Recruitment

March 21: Homeless/Unsheltered/Behavioral

April 4: Community Trust

April 18: Officer Well-Being

There are two sessions scheduled for each day. The first class is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the next class is 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Each session will be hosted at the Washburn Tech Business & Industry Center’s Public Safety Institute at 5724 SW Huntoon St. and cost $25. For all six sessions, registration will be $125.

