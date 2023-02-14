FORK IN THE ROAD: Froggy’s has been a staple in St. Mary’s for years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just off of Highway 24 in St. Mary’s is a quaint restaurant called Froggy’s. They feature a homestyle menu that they say is, “to die for.”

“This restaurant has been a staple in St. Mary’s since I was a little girl,” Elizabeth Palmer, co-owner of Froggy’s, said.

The restaurant used to sell a Tex-Mex-styled menu. However, with new Mexican restaurants opening in the area, they decided to switch to a homestyle menu. The menu has specialties for breakfast, lunch and dinner. “We have a bit of variety here,” Palmer said. “On the weekend, it is packed.”

One of their specialties includes their cowboy burger, which is a patty layered with cheese, bacon, smoked pork, an onion ring and cowboy sauce. “It’s to die for. It really is,” Palmer says.

The restaurant is located at 311 E Bertrand Ave., in St. Mary’s.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.