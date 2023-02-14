FORK IN THE ROAD: Froggy’s has been a staple in St. Mary’s for years

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just off of Highway 24 in St. Mary’s is a quaint restaurant called Froggy’s. They feature a homestyle menu that they say is, “to die for.”

“This restaurant has been a staple in St. Mary’s since I was a little girl,” Elizabeth Palmer, co-owner of Froggy’s, said.

The restaurant used to sell a Tex-Mex-styled menu. However, with new Mexican restaurants opening in the area, they decided to switch to a homestyle menu. The menu has specialties for breakfast, lunch and dinner. “We have a bit of variety here,” Palmer said. “On the weekend, it is packed.”

One of their specialties includes their cowboy burger, which is a patty layered with cheese, bacon, smoked pork, an onion ring and cowboy sauce. “It’s to die for. It really is,” Palmer says.

The restaurant is located at 311 E Bertrand Ave., in St. Mary’s.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
Man convicted in fatal towing accident
FILE
Residents warned to stay away from Marais des Cygnes River
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
FILE
Sites in Kansas deemed hazardous among $1 billion cleanup effort

Latest News

FORK IN THE ROAD: Nauling’s BBQ & Soul Food brings home cooking to Topeka
FORK IN THE ROAD: Nauling’s BBQ & Soul Food brings home cooking to Topeka
Bella’s Italian Restaurant, a Junction City restaurant, has been serving its made-from-scratch...
FORK IN THE ROAD: Junction City’s ‘Bella’s Italian Restaurant’ has served made-from-scratch for over a decade
You’ll find The Pad at 1730 NW Topeka Blvd. It’s open 8-9 p.m. every day except Sunday.
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad