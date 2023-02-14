Flint Hills Discovery Center hosting its week of gratitude

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual FHDC Member Week of Gratitude is this week Tuesday, February 14 through Sunday, February 19.

During this time, members will receive these additional benefits:

20% off member discount in the gift store all month long (not applicable with other discounts).

“Bring a Buddy” - Each member may bring a non-member to complimentary admission. Adults may bring another adult or youth. Youth members may bring another child (ages 2-17).

10% off purchases at Baskin Robbins and Flight Crew Coffee and $1 off any combo meal at Vista Drive-In. Must present a valid FHDC membership card each time to receive a discount.

”We wanted to do something special for our members that supported us during covid, being a hands-on facility we had a lot of support from our membership base and we wanted to do something to give back to them and so we came up with this in 2021 and we continued it ever since then,” said Mary Hildreth, guess services membership manager at the Discovery Center.

There will also be crafts and activities set up in the Atrium for all guests, including:

Gratitude Rocks

Dino Suncatchers

Grasshopper magnets

Bird feeders

Dino Puppet Theater

Information about a FHDC membership can be found at www.flinthillsdiscovery.org/membership.

