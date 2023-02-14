Fire truck crashes Monday while responding to call in Bourbon County

UNIONTOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire truck crashed while responding to a call Monday afternoon in Bourbon County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:08 p.m. Monday at K-3 highway and Hickory Road. The location was about four miles south of Uniontown.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Freightliner fire truck was southbound on K-3 highway responding to a call when the passenger-side tires dropped off the edge of the road. The driver over-corrected to the left and back to the right. The vehicle overturned in the northbound ditch, where it came to rest on its side.

The driver, Matthew B. Troyer, 20, of Pittsburg, taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Troyer was wearing his seat belt.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.