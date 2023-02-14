Energy study reveals potential energy cost reduction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent Kansas energy study could lead to cost reduction.

On February 13, the Kansas Chamber released its energy study, State of Electricity in Kansas. Former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) chairman Neil Chatterjee and his team at Hogan Lovells conducted the study in the summer of 2022.

Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb said the state’s high energy costs impact all customers, hurt the state’s economic growth, and discourage investment and expansion.

“High energy costs, especially high electric rates, have been a top concern for Kansas businesses for a number of years,” Cobb said. “By looking into what drives those costs, we hope to provide the Kansas Legislature with a list of actionable items that leads to a comprehensive energy policy. One that balances a diverse portfolio of energy sources and technologies with regionally competitive electric rates and delivery costs that ensures uninterruptible service, regardless of their source.”

According to the Kansas Chamber, the report looks at factors driving high retail electric rates in Kansas and provides suggestions for potential strategies to lower those rates.

Strategies proposed in the report:

· Study the costs and benefits of retail competition in the electric sector.

· Require the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) to implement pilot programs for distributed generation and demand response.

· Adopt an Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) requirement for all utilities.

· Study the costs and benefits of continuing the state’s participation in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP).

· Expand and/or directly elect KCC commissioners.

· Increase KCC funding and staffing to reduce incentives to settle every rate case.

The electricity study and recommendations can be found here.

