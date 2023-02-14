Emporia man dies late Monday after crash on Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man died after suffering a medical incident and crashing his car late Monday on the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:34 p.m. Monday on Interstate 35 on the turnpike, about four miles southwest of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on I-35 when the driver had a medical incident. The car left the roadway, traveled through the ditch and collided head-on with a tree.

The driver, identified as William D. Bond, 60, of Emporia, was transported to Newman Hospital in Emporia, where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol said Bond, who was alone in the car, was wearing his seat belt.

