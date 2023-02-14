Eisenhower boyhood home reopens following preservation work

FILE - Childhood home of Dwight D. Eisenhower in Abilene, Kansas
FILE - Childhood home of Dwight D. Eisenhower in Abilene, Kansas(KWCH 12)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Following months of preservation work, Kansans can once again step through the door of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s boyhood home and into the past.

Officials at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14, that tours of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s boyhood home are once again open to the public.

Staff indicated that extensive preservation work which includes exterior lead paint abatement and maintenance updates closed the facility for several months. Now, the project is complete and guests are once again welcome to step back in time and see the home where America’s 34th President was raised.

“These repairs were necessary for both the preservation of this historic home and, more importantly, our ability to continue sharing this history for future generations,” said the states Library Director Dawn Hammatt.

The museum noted that scheduled tours are available Tuesday through Sunday and are limited to 10 guests per time slot. Tickets can only be purchased onsite.

For more information or to plan a visit, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
Man convicted in fatal towing accident
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location
FILE
Sites in Kansas deemed hazardous among $1 billion cleanup effort
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly attends Super Bowl 57 to watch the Chiefs bring home their second...
Kansas leaders congratulate Chiefs on Super Bowl 57 victory

Latest News

Adam Zwiesler
One booked after woman’s car intentionally damaged, gun fired in Topeka
FILE
Residents warned to stay away from Marais des Cygnes River
FILE
New report finds Kansas among states that are least sinful
Daimirr Williams
Topeka man arrested after victim threatened, car stolen during weekend break-in