Eisenhower boyhood home reopens following preservation work

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Following months of preservation work, Kansans can once again step through the door of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s boyhood home and into the past.

Officials at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14, that tours of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s boyhood home are once again open to the public.

Staff indicated that extensive preservation work which includes exterior lead paint abatement and maintenance updates closed the facility for several months. Now, the project is complete and guests are once again welcome to step back in time and see the home where America’s 34th President was raised.

“These repairs were necessary for both the preservation of this historic home and, more importantly, our ability to continue sharing this history for future generations,” said the states Library Director Dawn Hammatt.

The museum noted that scheduled tours are available Tuesday through Sunday and are limited to 10 guests per time slot. Tickets can only be purchased onsite.

