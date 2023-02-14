Early-morning Central Topeka fire found to be intentionally set

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire at a home believed to be vacant in Central Topeka has been found to be intentionally set.

The Topeka Fire Department says that around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, crews were called to 2030 SW Central Park Ave. with reports of a house fire.

When officials arrived, they said they found smoke and flames bursting from the 2-story home. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the original home.

Crews indicated that a primary search of the home had found that no one had been inside and it was later found the house is believed to be vacant.

After a preliminary investigation, TFD said the cause of the fire has been classified as incendiary, intentionally set. The fire is believed to have started on the first floor of the home.

According to officials, the blaze cost the property owner about $15,500 in damages. Working smoke detectors were not found inside the home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.