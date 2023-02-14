Early-morning Central Topeka fire found to be intentionally set

An early-morning fire believed to be vacant at 2030 SW Central Park Ave. has been found to be...
An early-morning fire believed to be vacant at 2030 SW Central Park Ave. has been found to be intentionally set.(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire at a home believed to be vacant in Central Topeka has been found to be intentionally set.

The Topeka Fire Department says that around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, crews were called to 2030 SW Central Park Ave. with reports of a house fire.

When officials arrived, they said they found smoke and flames bursting from the 2-story home. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the original home.

Crews indicated that a primary search of the home had found that no one had been inside and it was later found the house is believed to be vacant.

After a preliminary investigation, TFD said the cause of the fire has been classified as incendiary, intentionally set. The fire is believed to have started on the first floor of the home.

According to officials, the blaze cost the property owner about $15,500 in damages. Working smoke detectors were not found inside the home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
Man convicted in fatal towing accident
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location
FILE
Sites in Kansas deemed hazardous among $1 billion cleanup effort
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly attends Super Bowl 57 to watch the Chiefs bring home their second...
Kansas leaders congratulate Chiefs on Super Bowl 57 victory

Latest News

A silver Dodge Dart and a school bus collided Tuesday morning at S.W. 9th and Lane streets in...
Car, school bus collide Tuesday morning in central Topeka
FILE - District leaders are moving ahead with plans to close an area school, despite pleas from...
Wetmore Academic Center to close at end of school year
Olivia Downing
Kansas City woman behind bars after stolen car found in Topeka
FILE
Manhattan man behind bars after allegedly biting another’s face, fighting officers