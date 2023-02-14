Council Grove man arrested after gun pulled in house with children present

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove man is behind bars after a frantic 911 call led to the discovery that he allegedly pulled a gun in a home with children present.

Just before 9:20 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, the Council Grove Police Department says officials received a frantic 911 call from a home at 20 N. Belfry St.

During the course of the investigation, officials said they found a suspect, later identified as Derek Adams, of Council Grove, had pointed a gun at two people and made numerous statements.

Officials said they arrested Adams and booked him into the Morris Co. Jail on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, aggravated child endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.

