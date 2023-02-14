Car, school bus collide Tuesday morning in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were being reported Tuesday morning after a car and school bus collided in central Topeka.

The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. at S.W. 9th and Lane.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS a silver Dodge Dart was traveling north in the 900 block of S.W. Lane when it made “an improper left turn” in front of the school bus, which also was northbound on Lane.

The impact spun the Dodge around and it came to rest facing south along the west curb on Lane, just north of S.W. 9th.

The Dodge had substantial front-end damage.

The bus, whose only occupant was the driver, was able to be driven from the scene.

No one in either vehicle required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Police said an occupant in the Dodge was possibly going to seek treatment later.

