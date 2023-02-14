Car, school bus collide Tuesday morning in central Topeka

A silver Dodge Dart and a school bus collided Tuesday morning at S.W. 9th and Lane streets in...
A silver Dodge Dart and a school bus collided Tuesday morning at S.W. 9th and Lane streets in central Topeka.(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were being reported Tuesday morning after a car and school bus collided in central Topeka.

The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. at S.W. 9th and Lane.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS a silver Dodge Dart was traveling north in the 900 block of S.W. Lane when it made “an improper left turn” in front of the school bus, which also was northbound on Lane.

The impact spun the Dodge around and it came to rest facing south along the west curb on Lane, just north of S.W. 9th.

The Dodge had substantial front-end damage.

The bus, whose only occupant was the driver, was able to be driven from the scene.

No one in either vehicle required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Police said an occupant in the Dodge was possibly going to seek treatment later.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
Man convicted in fatal towing accident
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location
FILE
Sites in Kansas deemed hazardous among $1 billion cleanup effort
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly attends Super Bowl 57 to watch the Chiefs bring home their second...
Kansas leaders congratulate Chiefs on Super Bowl 57 victory

Latest News

FILE - District leaders are moving ahead with plans to close an area school, despite pleas from...
Wetmore Academic Center to close at end of school year
Olivia Downing
Kansas City woman behind bars after stolen car found in Topeka
An early-morning fire believed to be vacant at 2030 SW Central Park Ave. has been found to be...
Early-morning Central Topeka fire found to be intentionally set
FILE
Manhattan man behind bars after allegedly biting another’s face, fighting officers