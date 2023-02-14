Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bath and Body Works is adding a second Topeka location.

Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza announcing the new store opening this spring.

Employees at the store in West Ridge Mall confirmed the new spot should open in April or May, and that the mall location will remain open.

13 NEWS has reached out to the retailer’s corporate branch for more information.

