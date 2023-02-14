After teen allegedly stabs Manhattan man, officials open investigation

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened an investigation after a teen reportedly stabbed an adult male.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, officials were called to the 700 block of Humboldt St. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 38-year-old male victim who reported a 14-year-old boy pulled a knife on him during an argument.

RCPD has not indicated that any arrests have been made in this incident. No injuries were reported either.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
Man convicted in fatal towing accident
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location
FILE
Sites in Kansas deemed hazardous among $1 billion cleanup effort
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly attends Super Bowl 57 to watch the Chiefs bring home their second...
Kansas leaders congratulate Chiefs on Super Bowl 57 victory

Latest News

FILE
K-State in search of rural veterinarian hopefuls for immersive summer program
FILE - Kansas KidWind Challenge
Kansas KidWind Challenge sees record-breaking number of participants
FILE
Kansas Senators introduce bill to curb spread of misinformation about abortions
Valentine's Day Gifts & Treats: The Sweet Granada in Emporia
Valentine's Day Gifts & Treats: The Sweet Granada in Emporia