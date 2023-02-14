After teen allegedly stabs Manhattan man, officials open investigation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened an investigation after a teen reportedly stabbed an adult male.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, officials were called to the 700 block of Humboldt St. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 38-year-old male victim who reported a 14-year-old boy pulled a knife on him during an argument.

RCPD has not indicated that any arrests have been made in this incident. No injuries were reported either.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.