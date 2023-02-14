$400K available in Kansas Tourism grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Tourism grant contains a total of $400,000 available for improving the state’s tourism.

On February 14, Kansas Tourism announced that the Attraction Development Grant Program (ADGP) is now open for applications. The grant program provides economic assistance to public or private entities or not-for-profit groups developing new or enhancing existing tourism attractions in the state.

Applications will be accepted through March 31. Grant dollars may fund up to 40 percent of a project, while the community or business funds the remaining 60 percent.

“The projects that we are looking for with these grants are those that will bring new visitors to Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Each person that visits our state also supports our economy, by eating at our restaurants, staying at our hotels, and shopping at our stores. These Attraction Development Grants will help entice more people to choose Kansas for their next adventure.”

“Attraction Development Grants are one of the many tools we have to assist travel industry partners across the state,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “With world-renowned destinations, history-rich communities, and spectacular natural wonders, every corner of Kansas is a vital part of the state’s tourism economy. These grants support our attractions and increase visitation to and throughout Kansas.”

The objectives of the grants include:

Spurring economic growth

Developing destination-based assets

Increasing visitation to Kansas

Enhancing visitor experience

Improving the quality of life in the state’s communities

For more information, including grant applications, please visit https://www.travelks.com/travel-industry/programs-and-resources/grants/ or contact Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe at bridgette.jobe@ks.gov.

