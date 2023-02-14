$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner to be unveiled, 3 months after drawing

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The sole winner of the $2 billion Powerball lottery will soon be revealed, three months after the winning numbers were drawn.

The single ticket holder in Altadena, California won the jackpot last November.

The $2.04 billion prize is the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. It carried a cash value of $997.6 million.

The California lottery said state schools will receive more than $156 million from this jackpot.

It also says California, the lottery winner and the location of the ticket sale are subject to public disclosure, which means the lottery will not disclose identifying information about the winner without their permission.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signage for the bath and candle retailer has gone up in a vacant space in West Ridge Plaza...
Bath and Body Works adding second Topeka location
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
Man convicted in fatal towing accident
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
FILE
Sites in Kansas deemed hazardous among $1 billion cleanup effort
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly attends Super Bowl 57 to watch the Chiefs bring home their second...
Kansas leaders congratulate Chiefs on Super Bowl 57 victory

Latest News

Officials urge Topekans to report suspicious activity after vandalism at Dornwood Park on Feb....
Topekans urged to report park vandalism immediately after Dornwood Park case
A White House official says a leading theory is that the objects shot down were "benign"...
White House says balloons were possibly benign
Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Rising toll makes quake worst in Turkey’s modern history
President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP...
LIVE: Biden speaks to National Association of Counties
School bus crash
Car, school bus collide Tuesday morning in central Topeka