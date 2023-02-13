Wilsey pair arrested after Council Grove drug investigation

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A drug investigation in Council Grove has landed two family members from Wilsey behind bars.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, officials conducted an investigation into illegal drug activity in the 500 block of N. Union St.

As a result of the investigation, CGPD said Levi Orebaugh, of Wilsey, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After the arrest, CGPD indicated another search warrant was conducted at 209 N. 1st St. in Wilsey where Caleb Orebaugh, of Wilsey, was also arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

