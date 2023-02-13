Wilsey pair arrested after Council Grove drug investigation

FILE
FILE(Canva)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A drug investigation in Council Grove has landed two family members from Wilsey behind bars.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, officials conducted an investigation into illegal drug activity in the 500 block of N. Union St.

As a result of the investigation, CGPD said Levi Orebaugh, of Wilsey, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After the arrest, CGPD indicated another search warrant was conducted at 209 N. 1st St. in Wilsey where Caleb Orebaugh, of Wilsey, was also arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous...
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Chiefs players welcome Super Sunday babies
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Reid’s last ride? Report says Chiefs coach has ‘decision to make’ following Super Bowl

Latest News

‘Tap That Topeka’ brings hundreds downtown for beer festival
‘Tap That’ beer festival not returning for 2023
FILE
Kansas House Democrats remain committed to education, cannabis legalization
FILE - A view from downtown Great Bend
$850K made available to revamp downtown districts in Kansas
FILE
Local police departments to enforce traffic safety around schools