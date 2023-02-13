Topeka man accused of DUI following wrong-way crash to make first appearance

FILE
FILE(WHSV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man accused of a DUI following a crash after driving the wrong way down Highway 24 in late November is set to make his first appearance in court.

Shawnee County Court records indicate that Adam Campbell, of Topeka, is set to make his first court appearance on its criminal docket at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The appearance follows his November arrest when he allegedly caused an accident while driving under the influence.

Kansas Highway Patrol records indicate that on Nov. 21, emergency crews responded to a crash near Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. and when they arrived, found Campbell had been driving east in the westbound lanes. He collided head-on with a Toyota and was arrested at the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay is listed as the prosecution.

