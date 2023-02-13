Topeka couple to spend 73rd Valentine’s Day together

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Valentine’s Day is a time when people express their affection to those they love.

Carlan and Irene Honaker have been married for over seven decades and still remember the first time they met.

“We met at church, we had what we call a youth fellowship. Carlan lived in Weston, we lived here in Topeka. We went to Weston and there were several groups of us... and we met him and after church we went to a drug store, the group of us, and we just sort of connected right then, actually,” Irene recounted.

But they say it wasn’t actually love at first sight.

“Not really love, it was friends. We became friends first and we’ve been friends ever since,” said Irene.

Not only are Irene and Carlan life partners, they also worked with each other.

“We worked together, Carlan had an accounting office... accounting and tax. And we worked together for I don’t know what, 30, 40 years maybe,” Irene said.

After being married for so long, they both have learned a few things about maintaining a successful relationship.

“We always had a date night ... and never let the sun go down on an argument. Make dang sure you got everything done, solved by bedtime,” Carlan said.

“We were together and yet we still had our own interests. I think that’s another thing too, we were able to be individuals,” said Irene.

The couple says they still love sharing moments together, even the small ones.

“You don’t have to have a love story every day,” said Carlan.

The Honaker’s have four children, 14 grand-children, and 33 great-grandchildren.

