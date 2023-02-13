‘Tap That’ beer festival not returning for 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ‘Tap That Topeka’ will not return this year.

Organizers for Topeka’s annual ‘Tap That’ beer festival say the event has served its purpose in spurring activity in Downtown Topeka. Citing the growth in events, restaurants, and traffic seen in the district since Tap That’s inception in 2014, the Greater Topeka Partnership says its comfortable in letting the scene continue on its own.

However, GTP says anyone interested in running Tap That themselves can contact their events team at EventsGTP@TopekaPartnership.com.

