‘Tap That’ beer festival not returning for 2023

‘Tap That Topeka’ brings hundreds downtown for beer festival
‘Tap That Topeka’ brings hundreds downtown for beer festival
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ‘Tap That Topeka’ will not return this year.

Organizers for Topeka’s annual ‘Tap That’ beer festival say the event has served its purpose in spurring activity in Downtown Topeka. Citing the growth in events, restaurants, and traffic seen in the district since Tap That’s inception in 2014, the Greater Topeka Partnership says its comfortable in letting the scene continue on its own.

However, GTP says anyone interested in running Tap That themselves can contact their events team at EventsGTP@TopekaPartnership.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous...
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Chiefs players welcome Super Sunday babies
John "Jack" K. Vanier
K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
Brandon Capps
Man wanted in Florida arrested following wrong way chase on I-70 in Kansas

Latest News

Robinson Middle School hosted its 'Culture Shock' event Monday, inviting community and business...
Community, business leaders show students impact of African American professionals in Topeka
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
WATCH: KC leaders release Chiefs parade route for Wednesday
Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
KU center Taiyanna Jackson earns Big 12 Player of the Week honors
Kansas guard Gradey Dick puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU moves up to top 5, K-State stays put at No. 12 in latest AP poll
More than a hundred volunteers from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America gathered at the...
Advocacy group calls on Kansas lawmakers for gun safety bill