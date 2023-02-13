Suspect sought following road rage incident in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are seeking a suspect after a road rage incident in Manhattan over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, officials were called to the 1500 block of University Dr. with reports of an aggravated assault.

When officials arrived, they said a 19-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman all reported that a man they knew followed them in a road rage incident.

Following the incident, officials indicated the suspect then sped up towards them as they crossed the road after leaving their vehicle.

Officials have not said any arrests have been made in connection to the crime. If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.