Sites in Kansas deemed hazardous among $1 billion cleanup effort

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sites deemed hazardous in Kansas are among more than 100 that will receive $1 billion to aid cleanup efforts.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced that the second wave of about $1 billion in funds from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure law will help start new cleanup projects at 22 sites and expedite more than 100 ongoing cleanup efforts across the nation. It said sites in Kansas include 57th and N. Broadway St. in Wichita, Caney Residential Yards and Plating Inc. sites in Great Bend.

“Thanks to President Biden’s historic investments in America, we are moving faster than ever before to progress cleanup at contaminated sites – from manufacturing facilities to landfills – in communities across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “But our work is not yet finished – we’re continuing to build on this momentum to ensure that communities living near many of the most serious uncontrolled or abandoned releases of contamination finally get the investments and protections they deserve.”

The EPA noted that thousands of contaminated sites exist across the nation as hazardous waste was left out in the open or improperly managed. This includes manufacturing facilities, processing plants, landfills and mining sites. It said Superfund cleanups transform contaminated properties and create jobs while the sites are repurposed for a host of uses such as public parks, retail space, office space, future housing, warehouses, solar power generation and more.

“This funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law enables crews in our Region to begin new construction at three Superfund sites in Kansas,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “Cleaning up sites throughout Region 7 helps ensure that we continue to protect the environment and the health of residents in our nation’s heartland.”

In addition, the Agency said these sites can support natural areas such as parks and recreation facilities that provide greenspace and safe places for families.

“We’re excited to receive this funding so we can begin – or accelerate – work to prepare these sites in Kansas for construction,” said EPA Region 7 Superfund and Emergency Management Division Director Bob Jurgens. “Our teams are committed to the EPA mission to protect human health and the environment through cleaning up the contaminated soil and groundwater.”

In addition to funding cleanup construction work, the EPA said the investment will enable it to increase funds to accelerate essential work to prepare sites for construction and ensure communities are meaningfully involved in the process.

