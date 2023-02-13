Shawnee Co. DA discusses court backlogs, fentanyl, juvenile justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prosecutors are hoping lawmakers give the courts more time to catch up on the backlog of cases created by the COVID pandemic.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay discussed the issue Monday on Eye on NE Kansas.

Lawmakers are considering whether to extend exceptions to the speedy trial statute. The law gives certain timeframes by which a case must come to trial. Many of those were suspended when courts shut down during COVID and as they’ve worked to catch up.

Kagay says they’ve made progress, but work remains.

“There’s still a backlog in a lot of the larger jurisdictions. These cases have to go somewhere and if we don’t have a provision that fixes that and addresses a way to do that in an orderly manner, cases are going to be dismissed. That’s the remedy. And then you have people who are facing really serious charges being let out on the street because of a technicality,” he said.

The House Judiciary committee held a hearing on the speedy trial bill - HB 2121 - last week.

Kagay also offered perspective on proposals to address the fentanyl crisis as well as juvenile justice reforms. Watch the video to hear his thoughts.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.