Salina Police search for man wanted for allegedly passing forged check

Salina officials search for this man who allegedly attempted to pass a forged check.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Salina are in search of information about a wanted man who is accused of attempting to pass a forged check with a fraudulent ID.

On Friday, Feb. 10, the Salina Police Department turned to Facebook for information about a man accused of passing a forged check at a local bank.

On Jan. 19, officials said they were called to the Bennington State Bank at 2130 S. Ohio St. with reports of a man who passed a forged check. On the 17th, employees reported a man had entered to pass the check. The teller believed it to be suspicious and after researching the account, learned it was fraudulent.

Officials said they later learned the ID provided to pass the check was also fraudulent.

If anyone has information about the man or the incident, they should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or the Saline Co. Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

