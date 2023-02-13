Rush-hour crash slows I-70 traffic Monday morning in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rush-hour crash slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries Monday morning on Interstate 70 in East Topeka, authorities said.

The two-vehicle collision was reported just before 8 a.m. on westbound I-70, just west of the S.E. Carnahan Avenue-Deer Creek Trafficway exit.

One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

In addition to the Topeka Police Department, American Medical Response ambulance and the Topeka Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

