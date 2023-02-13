Rush-hour crash slows I-70 traffic Monday morning in East Topeka

A rush-hour crash slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries Monday morning on...
A rush-hour crash slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just west of the S.E. Carnahan-Deer Creek Trafficway exit in East Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rush-hour crash slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries Monday morning on Interstate 70 in East Topeka, authorities said.

The two-vehicle collision was reported just before 8 a.m. on westbound I-70, just west of the S.E. Carnahan Avenue-Deer Creek Trafficway exit.

One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

In addition to the Topeka Police Department, American Medical Response ambulance and the Topeka Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous...
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Chiefs players welcome Super Sunday babies
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Reid’s last ride? Report says Chiefs coach has ‘decision to make’ following Super Bowl
FILE
Manhattan officials search for information in possible hit-and-run

Latest News

Foam from what officials said was an "unintentionally activated" fire-suppression system...
Foam from ‘unintentionally activated’ fire alarm gathers Monday morning outside Topeka hospital
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Suspect sought following road rage incident in Manhattan
FILE
Officials investigate after $500 in copper wire stolen from Leonardville home
FILE
Manhattan officials search for information after woman assaulted, threatened