Report finds Kansans highly educated, under paid

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report on the most educated states in the nation found that while Kansans are highly educated, they are poorly paid.

With data showing a correlation between higher education and higher income as well as lower unemployment rates, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Feb. 13, that it released its report on 2023′s Most & Least Educated States in America, and Kansas falls right in the middle.

To find which states are the most educated, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across 18 key metrics that examined a well-educated population - educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

Kansas came in 25th overall with a total score of 51.39. The Sunflower State ranked 16th for educational attainment and 49th for quality of education.

To the west, Colorado ranked 5th overall with a total score of 69.30. It ranked 2nd for educational attainment and 37th for quality of education.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 22nd overall with a total score of 52.24. It ranked 20th for educational attainment and 38th for quality of education.

To the east, Missouri came in 33rd overall with a total score of 47.31. It ranked 31st for educational attainment and 33rd for quality of education.

Lastly, to the south, Oklahoma ranked 45th overall with a total score of 35.32. It ranked 43rd for educational attainment and 42nd for quality of education.

The report also found that while Kansans had a high education level, most had a relatively low income level. Colorado had the highest percentage of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults as well as the second-highest percentage of bachelor’s degree holders. However, Colorado had the lowest average university quality.

The report found the most educated states are:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Maryland
  3. Connecticut
  4. Vermont
  5. Colorado

The report found the least educated states are:

  1. West Virginia
  2. Mississippi
  3. Louisiana
  4. Arkansas
  5. Alabama

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

