Reid squashes retirement rumors following second Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, middle, and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, left,...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, middle, and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, left, celebrate victory over the Philadelphia Eagles after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PHOENIX (KCTV) - After coaching the Kansas City Chiefs to his second Super Bowl victory, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stuck a fork in the retirement rumblings surrounding him ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

“If they’ll have me, I’m sticking around,” Reid said following the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City trailed 24-14 at halftime and scored on every offensive possession of the second half, coming from behind for the third Super Bowl win in franchise history.

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVII MVP

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl LVII MVP after throwing for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

Kansas City already is the betting favorite to win the 2024 Super Bowl, which will be played in Las Vegas. DraftKings set the Chiefs’ odds at +600.

