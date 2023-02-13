Rear-end collision sends 2 women to Derby hospital

FILE
FILE(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rear-end collision along a Kansas interstate sent two women from Wichita to a Derby hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log reports that around 10:55 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, emergency crews were called to mile marker 1.8 on southbound I-135 in South-Central Wichita with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2009 Audi A3 4-door driven by Shadai G. Cubillo, 20, of Wichita, had been headed south in the left lane of the interstate. A 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Jasmin L. Bohn, 18, of Wichita, had been traveling in the same direction in the right lane just behind the Audi.

Officials noted that a rear-end collision ensued and the Audi was sent rolling multiple times. It landed upright. Meanwhile, the Fusion spun out and hit a barrier wall.

KHP indicated that Cubillo was sent to Wesley Medical Center in Derby with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Bohn was also sent to the same hospital with a possible injury as she complained of pain at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous...
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Chiefs players welcome Super Sunday babies
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Reid’s last ride? Report says Chiefs coach has ‘decision to make’ following Super Bowl
FILE
Manhattan officials search for information in possible hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE
Moran introduces legislation to bolster veteran, caregiver mental health care
FILE
Report finds Kansans highly educated, under paid
Florida felon arrested
Man wanted in Florida arrested following wrong way chase on I-70 in Kansas
Kelly congratulates Chiefs
Kansas leaders congratulate Chiefs on Super Bowl 57 victory