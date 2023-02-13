Rear-end collision sends 2 women to Derby hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rear-end collision along a Kansas interstate sent two women from Wichita to a Derby hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log reports that around 10:55 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, emergency crews were called to mile marker 1.8 on southbound I-135 in South-Central Wichita with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2009 Audi A3 4-door driven by Shadai G. Cubillo, 20, of Wichita, had been headed south in the left lane of the interstate. A 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Jasmin L. Bohn, 18, of Wichita, had been traveling in the same direction in the right lane just behind the Audi.

Officials noted that a rear-end collision ensued and the Audi was sent rolling multiple times. It landed upright. Meanwhile, the Fusion spun out and hit a barrier wall.

KHP indicated that Cubillo was sent to Wesley Medical Center in Derby with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Bohn was also sent to the same hospital with a possible injury as she complained of pain at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.