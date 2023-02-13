Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVII MVP

PHOENIX (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and 3 passing touchdowns. He also ran for 44 yards, including a 26-yard scamper on the game-winning drive at the end of the fourth quarter.

Mahomes’ Super Bowl MVP award is the second of his career, after he was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.

Kansas City trailed by 10 points at halftime and overcame the 24-14 deficit with 24 second-half points.

With the win, Mahomes now has two regular-season MVPs and two Super Bowl MVPs.

On Thursday night, Mahomes named the MVP for the 2022 season, his second MVP award in five seasons as a starter. With Sunday’s Super Bowl win, Mahomes is the first player in NFL history to win two titles and two league MVPs within their first six seasons in the NFL.

