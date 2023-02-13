Pair arrested after good Samaritan assaulted in North Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Lawrence is behind bars after they allegedly assaulted a good samaritan attempting to donate food to those experiencing homelessness in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, officials were called to the city support site for those experiencing homelessness in North Lawrence at 141 Maple St. after an Animal Control Officer requested emergency aid.

Animal Control officials said they were at the site to deliver donations for animals at the site when a camp resident, a 35-year-old man later identified as Vantino Fredrick Peaches, of Lawrence, had assaulted a resident who had also been there delivering food donations.

Officials indicated they were able to separate the two and called for emergency backup. When patrol officers responded, they said they were able to stabilize the situation and arrested Peaches.

As Peaches was placed under arrest, LPD noted that another camp resident attempted to intervene and assaulted a patrol sergeant. This resident, identified as Kathleen Florence Daney, 39, of Lawrence, was also arrested.

Peaches was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on two counts of battery. Meanwhile, Daney was booked on interference with law enforcement and two counts of battery on law enforcement. Both remain behind bars with no bond listed.

LPD noted that the case has been forwarded to the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office for formal charges to be made.

