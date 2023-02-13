Ottawa man accused of distributing fentanyl remains behind bars

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ottawa man has been arrested and remains behind bars after standing accused of distributing fentanyl in the area.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Feb. 13, that on Feb. 7, officials with the Franklin Co. Drug Enforcement Unit and the Northeast Kansas Drug Task Force completed an investigation into Carl T. Otto, 29, of Ottawa. He was then arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office said Otto has now been formally charged by the Franklin Co. District Attorney’s Office with unlawful distribution of fentanyl, unlawful distribution of fentanyl using a communication facility and no drug tax stamp. He remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond.

Officials noted that the operation was a team effort that involved multiple agencies. Officials were able to use a variety of tactics, shared resources and experience to find a safe resolution with the public’s wellbeing at the forefront.

With fentanyl being a nationwide issue, the Sheriff’s Office said it remains vigilant in its efforts to save lives and protect the community. This is an ongoing investigation.

