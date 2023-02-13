Officials span out over Sunflower State to hear residents’ broadband needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the Kansas Broadband Roadshow, officials will span out across the Sunflower State to hear residents’ broadband needs to develop a new connectivity action plan.

Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland says the Kansas Office of Broadband Development will travel all over the state starting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Kansas Broadband Roadshow.

Toland indicated that staff will begin in Emporia and travel all over the state to learn straight from Kansans about their internet needs. The meeting will give the office a grassroots understanding of the current landscape and the chance to develop a 5-year strategic action plan as well as support statewide digital equity.

“Now more than ever, reliable broadband is necessary to support employment, lifelong learning, access to essential services and strong family relationships,” Toland said. “By listening to diverse communities across the state, we will be able to better address the specific challenges different areas face as we work toward Governor Kelly’s goal of getting every Kansan who wants access connected by 2030.”

Toland noted that the Office of Broadband officially kicked the engagement process off on Jan. 19 at the inaugural Kansas Broadband Summit. Here, staff gathered input from the community and future meetings will allow Kansans from all over to discuss their experiences and needs.

According to the Lt. Gov., about 25 - 30 events will be held around the state. Special attention will be paid to communities that historically have been impacted by digital inequities. These groups include low-income homes, aging populations, those with disabilities or language barriers, racial and ethnic minorities, rural residents, inmates and veterans.

“Before funds are allocated for broadband support, states are tasked with creating a strategic, thoughtful approach to using the dollars they will receive to bring broadband to underserved communities,” said Jade Piros de Carvalho, Director of the Office of Broadband Development. “This listening tour will be foundational in the creation and strategic development of a planning document to connect and support all Kansans.”

Toland indicated that plans will be submitted to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration before funds are handed out. Grant awards will be announced on a rolling basis.

Toland noted that the listening tours will feature both onsite and virtual focus groups. Scheduled public engagement sessions and additional dates and locations can be found HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.