Officials investigate after $500 in copper wire stolen from Leonardville home

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley County are on the hunt for the person responsible for the theft of $500 in copper wire from a Leonardville home.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, officials were called to the 200 block of N. Arizona St. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said a 24-year-old man and a 64-year-old man both reported someone had broken into their home and stolen their copper wire. The crime cost the men about $500.

Anyone with information about this crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous...
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Chiefs players welcome Super Sunday babies
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Reid’s last ride? Report says Chiefs coach has ‘decision to make’ following Super Bowl
FILE
Manhattan officials search for information in possible hit-and-run

Latest News

A rush-hour crash slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries Monday morning on...
Rush-hour crash slows I-70 traffic Monday morning in East Topeka
Foam from what officials said was an "unintentionally activated" fire-suppression system...
Foam from ‘unintentionally activated’ fire alarm gathers Monday morning outside Topeka hospital
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Suspect sought following road rage incident in Manhattan
FILE
Manhattan officials search for information after woman assaulted, threatened