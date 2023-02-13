Officials investigate after $500 in copper wire stolen from Leonardville home

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley County are on the hunt for the person responsible for the theft of $500 in copper wire from a Leonardville home.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, officials were called to the 200 block of N. Arizona St. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said a 24-year-old man and a 64-year-old man both reported someone had broken into their home and stolen their copper wire. The crime cost the men about $500.

Anyone with information about this crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

