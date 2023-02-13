New scam targets registered offenders in Brown Co.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A new scam circulating Brown Co. is targeting those on the Kansas Offender Registry with claims to need a DNA test.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says he has been contacted by half a dozen registered offenders who report that they were called and told the Sheriff’s Office needs them to come for a DNA sample.

Sheriff Merchant indicated that the offenders were told they would be charged $1,000 for the late test kits.

The Sheriff noted that another resident reported that his grandmother had received a call from someone who reported to be from the Sheriff’s Office and that her grandson was out of compliance. The number listed was 785-380-7717.

The Sheriff said officials are investigating the latter scam and forwarding findings to the Attorney General’s Office. As for registered offenders, he said his office does not conduct business in that way - as they are already aware.

If anyone has questions or would like to report a scam in the area, they should call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125.

