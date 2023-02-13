Moran introduces legislation to bolster veteran, caregiver mental health care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has introduced legislation that would bolster mental health care for both veterans and their caregivers.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he recently introduced legislation that is meant to improve the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers. He said it would create fair and commonsense processes to evaluate and assess veterans who need a caregiver and provide more support to caregivers themselves.

Sen. Moran said the Reinforcing Enhanced Support through Promoting Equity for Caregivers Today Act would amend the PCAFC to ensure mental health professionals and neurological specialists participate in the evaluation and assessment process for veterans.

Additionally, Moran indicated the bill would create an assessment waiver process for caregivers of veterans with chronic or degenerative conditions. It would also ensure caregivers have access to mental health resources in the community.

“Our nation’s veterans, who require a caregiver because of a mental health condition or brain injury, deserve an evaluation and assessment process that works for them, and their caregivers deserve support as close to home as possible,” Moran said. “Receiving input from a veteran’s previous health care provider and providing access to a thorough history of a veteran’s treatment will help the VA provide timely resources to veterans, and allowing caregivers to seek mental health care outside of VA will help them stay healthy, strong and able to continue supporting their veteran loved ones. The RESPECT Act was born out of conversations with Kansas veterans and caregivers, and I am glad that I could take their concerns back to the Senate and make meaningful change on their behalf. "

Moran noted that he also introduced the legislation in the previous Congressional session.

The Senator said the RESPECT Act would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to include qualified mental health professionals and neurological specialists in the evaluation, review and assessment process as veterans are enrolled. It would also require the VA to create a process and requirements for clinicians to properly document mental health episodes and ensure that documentation is shared with the program.

Moran indicated that the bill would allow caregivers to seek mental health support outside the VA as a grant program is established. It would also require the VA to take non-department documents and medical records into account when eligibility is decided and would require it to consult with providers to find an appropriate time limit for active veteran participation during any given 24-hour period with assessment processes.

Moran said the legislation would clarify portions of the assessment process that completely rely on caregiver participation and can be conducted without the veteran present. It would create a “duty to assist” and would require the VA to make a good faith effort to veterans gather supporting documents. It would create an assessment waiver in instances where a serious injury is due to a chronic or degenerative condition with a high probability of dependency on personal services that will not diminish.

Lastly, the Senator said the bill would require the Comptroller General to submit a report to Congress about the options for mental health support for veteran caregivers.

