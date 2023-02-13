Monday forecast: Pleasant today, rain tonight into tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The work week will bring all seasons from 60s today, to rain and even a few t-storms tomorrow and snow Wednesday night into Thursday with a frigid end to the week. The good news is it warms back up for the weekend.

Taking Action:

Rain is likely after midnight into tomorrow morning, with rain more scattered, even a few t-storms in the afternoon. Can’t completely rule out a brief strong or severe storm but lightning would be the main concern.

Snow is likely Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. While there are still a couple days for the track to shift, the northwestern portion of the viewing area is looking to get the higher snowfall totals. No matter how much snow falls, it will come with strong winds so reduced visibility and snow drifting will be a concern especially in the morning.



After a nice weekend, the comfortable temperatures continue today and even tomorrow despite the rain before temperatures take a tumble. Two storm systems will be monitored closely, especially the one Wednesday night into Thursday morning because that will come with snow and travel impacts with a decent chance for area closings.

Normal High: 45/Normal Low: 24 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds W/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain develops after midnight. Lows in the low 40s this evening, steady/rising temperatures overnight with many spots in the mid-upper 40s by sunrise. Winds S/SE 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain likely in the morning with an isolated t-storm possible. Scattered showers and a few t-storms in the afternoon but with several areas dry. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60°. Winds SE/S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Wednesday may have some sun early but clouds will increase and highs will be in the mid-upper 40s. It is worth noting one of the models is indicating more in the upper 30s to low 40s so will continue to keep an eye on it. Regardless it will be dry for the Chiefs parade in KC!!!

The snow likely starts after sunset but timing will be fine-tuned by Wednesday and snow is likely to end shortly after sunrise Thursday but there remains a computer model that keeps snow for much of the day. It is the outlier model but it is a scenario that will be monitored. Snowfall totals could range anywhere from 0.5″-5″ and of course this will be fine-tuned as we get closer.

A frigid end to the week Friday with temperatures in the single digits in the morning with a gradual warming trend Friday afternoon into the weekend. Keep in mind those that get more snow will be slower to warm so it may be stuck more in the 40s this weekend for those with more snow vs those with less snow in the 50s.

Low risk for a brief strong to severe storm Tuesday afternoon. (SPC/WIBW)

This is subject to change and get more specific in the next couple days so keep checking back for those updates (WIBW)

